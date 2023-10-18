Woman arrested in connection to series of suspicious fires in Sherman Oaks

A woman was arrested in connection to a suspicious house fire in Sherman Oaks, and authorities believe she may be responsible for several other overnight fires in the area.

According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, suffers from a mental illness.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was arrested in connection to a suspicious house fire in Sherman Oaks, and authorities believe she may be responsible for several other overnight fires in the area.

According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, suffers from a mental illness. She was arrested in connection to a fire that broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Nagle Avenue.

Several other debris and vegetation fires broke out in the area around the same time, including one at a flower shop on Ventura Boulevard and others along Riverside Drive.

Authorities are still working to see if they're all related.