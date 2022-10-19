Woman and dog killed in fire at Sherman Oaks apartment complex

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman and a dog were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Sherman Oaks early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at a three-story garden-style apartment building on Sepulveda Boulevard near Weddington Street.

According to authorities, a fire alarm was not found inside the unit in which the woman and dog were found.

The fire department was alerted by neighbors who called 911, they said.

Investigators said at least one other person lives in the unit, though it's unclear where that person is now.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.