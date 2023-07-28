WATCH LIVE

Water main break creates big mess in Sherman Oaks neighborhood

Saturday, July 29, 2023 12:00AM
A massive water main break flooded streets and created a mess in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive water main break flooded streets and created a mess in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Friday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the area of Matilija Avenue and Hartsook Street just before 4:20 p.m. after the break was reported.

Water from the main break flowed down the street for several blocks, but a couple of cars were still seen driving in the area. At the moment, no water appears to have touched driveways or homes in the area.

Crews were working to shut down the water main.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

