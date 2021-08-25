Traffic

Sherman Oaks water main break shuts down intersection, prompts concern for road collapse

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A water main break shut down an intersection in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning and prompted concerns that the compromised road could collapse.

The 12-inch water main at Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive burst around 1 a.m., right outside Notre Dame High School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials with the L.A. Department of Water and Power responded to the incident confirmed that the intersection is weak and vulnerable to collapse if vehicles drive over it.

The area surrounding the busy intersection was expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m.

Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Van Nuys Boulevard, Magnolia Boulevard and Moorpark Street could serve as good alternatives for those who need to drive through the area.

