Body found amid search for missing 94-year-old in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have found a body in San Juan Capistrano near where a 94-year-old woman has been reported missing for more than a week.

Shirley "Jean" Airth was last seen on Dec. 18, when she left her home without her cellphone or wallet around 5 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert and asked the public for help finding her.

On Monday, the OCSD reported that search-and-rescue teams had located a body in the area near where Airth was last seen.

The department has not yet confirmed if the body is Airth, but officials are working with her family and the medical examiner on identification.

At a press conference last week, the department said it launched a search effort which included distributing flyers in the neighborhood, asking the public for video, launching helicopters to search by air and a silver alert issued by the CHP.

The department said at the time there were no indications of a crime connected with Airth's disappearance. Her family said she suffers from dementia.

Her son Brian described Jean as a friendly woman who loved golf and hiking and got along great with her neighbors. She had lived in the neighborhood for more than 25 years.

She has four children and nine granchildren.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.