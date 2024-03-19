Boyle Heights artist painting Shohei Ohtani mural in Little Tokyo

Boyle Heights artist Robert Vargas is painting a Shohei Ohtani mural on the side of the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo.

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As anticipation keeps building for another season of Dodgers baseball, a local artist is working on making the face of the league into the face of Little Tokyo.

The mural shows the Dodgers superstar with a blue helmet and wearing Dodger blue and white.

Vargas will be working long hours the next couple of days to make sure it's done soon.

"This mural is all about unity - bringing people together, all different cultures and L.A. city pride," Vargas told Eyewitness News.

Vargas said he and the hotel teamed up to make the mural happen.

"I am painting it solely by myself, completely free hand... all with a brush," Vargas added.

The official unveiling of the mural will be March 27, the day before the Dodgers play their first regular season game at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles begins the regular season against the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea.

ABC7 is covering the Dodgers in Korea! Rob Fukuzaki is in Seoul and will report on Shohei Ohtani's debut and much more as the Dodgers begin a season with high expectations.



Look for Rob's live reports all week on Eyewitness News.

