Shooter on the loose after two boys were shot, killed in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two boys were shot to death in South Los Angeles, and the shooter or shooters were on the loose Friday morning.The boys were found in the 100 block of East 124th Street, near Main Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say deputies initially responded to a crash in the area and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso inside a vehicle.Additional information, including the ages and names of the victim, were not immediately released.A suspect description was not available.An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.