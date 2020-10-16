Shooter on the loose after two boys were shot, killed in South LA

Two boys were shot to death in South Los Angeles, and the shooter or shooters were on the loose Friday morning.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two boys were shot to death in South Los Angeles, and the shooter or shooters were on the loose Friday morning.

The boys were found in the 100 block of East 124th Street, near Main Street, about 11 p.m. Thursday and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say deputies initially responded to a crash in the area and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso inside a vehicle.

Additional information, including the ages and names of the victim, were not immediately released.

A suspect description was not available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhomicide investigationshootingdouble homicideinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA's resumed parking enforcement prompts outcry
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks
Commission calls for LA County sheriff to immediately resign
Parents located after toddler discovered alone in Pasadena
LA ranks No. 2 on 'Rattiest Cities' list
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Show More
Red flag warning issued for parts of SoCal
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Mom and son, homeless after EDD bungled claim, see outpouring of support
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Hawaii begins experimental plan to bring tourists back
More TOP STORIES News