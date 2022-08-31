WATCH LIVE

Deputies open fire after responding to report of man wielding machete in South LA

38 minutes ago
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after responding to a report of a man wielding a machete in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of Graham Ave and East 92nd Street, after the suspect threatened employees at a nearby business, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Authorities declined to confirm whether the suspect was shot in the confrontation. No deputies were injured.

Video from AIR7 HD showed more than a dozen evidence markers in the middle of the the street at the scene, between a residential block and railroad tracks.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

