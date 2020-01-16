5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot inside a South Los Angeles home and immediately rushed to a hospital Wednesday evening, officials said.The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.Authorities rushed the child to LA County + USC Medical Center. She was later moved from the emergency room to the intensive care unit.The girl was shot inside a home in South L.A. Police were interviewing family members. They say the parents were not home at the time, but several of the girl's siblings were home."We just don't know if this is a criminal incident, a neglect incident or an accident at this point," said Lt. Raul Jovel, with LAPD's Newton Division.Even if the shooting was an accident, police note that parents have a legal responsibility to make sure any guns kept in a home are secured away from the reach of children.