Shooting at downtown Los Angeles apartment building leaves 1 man dead, police say

Multiple callers reported the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers and homicide detectives responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.
A man was later taken into custody in the case. Neither he nor the deceased individual were publicly identified.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
