Shooting at downtown Los Angeles apartment building leaves 1 man dead, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed while at an apartment party in #downtownLA on S. Flower Street A possible suspect is in custody. Homicide investigation is underway. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/fx0EkRNjX8 — Elena Gomez (@ElenaGReports) February 22, 2020

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.Multiple callers reported the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers and homicide detectives responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.A man was later taken into custody in the case. Neither he nor the deceased individual were publicly identified.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.