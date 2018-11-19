Shooting in Bell leaves 1 man dead

By ABC7.com staff
BELL, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the city of Bell late Sunday night.

The incident occurred on the 5400 block of Gage Avenue near the 710 Freeway at approximately 11:09 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details regarding the shooting, victim and information on a suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

Los Angeles Sheriff's homicide investigators are assisting Bell police with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
