Shooting near Montecito Heights dog park leaves man dead; shooter at large

By
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning near a dog park in Montecito Heights, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, just off the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who was not walking a dog when he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified only as being in his 40s or 50s.

Several homeless men were being questioned as witnesses, LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told reporters, as part of the effort to establish a motive in the case.

"At this point we don't know," the lieutenant said. "We are talking to people who were in the park at that time to try to figure that out."

A description of the shooter was not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montecito heightscalifornialos angelescrimefatal shootinglapdhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
Drought returns to California due to lengthening dry winter
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Show More
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey
Los Alamitos HS evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found
MTA to receive $1.3B in federal grants for Purple Line Extension
Lawmaker proposes bill to help secure insurance for HIV-positive individuals
More TOP STORIES News