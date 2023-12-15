WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CHP investigating shooting at rest stop near Victorville

KABC logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 9:05PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7
KABC

CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting at a rest stop near Victorville.

Details are limited, but according to CHP, the shooting was reported around 10:59 a.m. on Friday.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

It's unclear if anyone was injured and there's no word on any suspect or suspects.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW