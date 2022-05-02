Teen, 17, arrested in shooting death of innocent bystander at Cinco de Mayo festival in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Cinco de Mayo Festival in Anaheim that left an innocent bystander dead.Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to gunshots at La Palma Park where the annual Anaheim Cinco de Mayo Festival was being held, according to the Anaheim Police Department. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound but he later died at a local hospital.Police said the 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, fired a handgun during a fight involving a group of juveniles. The victim who was struck by gunfire was not involved in the fight.A group of juvenile suspects, police said, were also detained and a handgun was recovered at the scene.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 714-321-3669.