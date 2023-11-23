2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in industrial area near Willowbrook, authorities say

A triple shooting in an industrial area near Willowbrook on Thursday morning left two people dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Towne avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies and firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene to find two men lying dead in the parking area of a property of warehouses and other commercial facilities. They were not immediately identified.

The condition of the third shooting victim was unclear.

Two people were shot and killed in an industrial area near Compton on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. KABC

No arrests were announced, and a description of a possible suspect was not released.

Video from AIR7 HD showed investigators examining a black sedan that was parked near the bodies with its front doors open.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.