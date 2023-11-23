2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in industrial area near Willowbrook, authorities say

A triple shooting in an industrial area near Willowbrook on Thursday morning left two people dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans and Towne avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies and firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene to find two men lying dead in the parking area of a property of warehouses and other commercial facilities. They were not immediately identified.
The condition of the third shooting victim was unclear.
No arrests were announced, and a description of a possible suspect was not released.
Video from AIR7 HD showed investigators examining a black sedan that was parked near the bodies with its front doors open.
