VIDEO: Shoplifting suspect stuffs container of hot spaghetti down his pants

By ABC7.com staff
Surveillance video of a shoplifting suspect shows him stuffing a container of hot spaghetti down his pants at a supermarket in Australia.

It didn't take long for everything to spill out and possibly burn the guy.

The suspect eventually limps away, tossing the box and leaving behind a big mess.

The store posted the video on its Facebook page, with the caption "Stupidity at its highest form."
