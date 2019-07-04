VIDEO: Shoplifting suspect stuffs container of hot spaghetti down his pants

Surveillance video of a shoplifting suspect shows him stuffing a container of hot spaghetti down his pants at a supermarket in Australia.
It didn't take long for everything to spill out and possibly burn the guy.
The suspect eventually limps away, tossing the box and leaving behind a big mess.
The store posted the video on its Facebook page, with the caption "Stupidity at its highest form."
