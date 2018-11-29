NEW YORK --If you're having trouble finding the perfect gift for someone this holiday season, have you considered a book?
There really is a book for everything, and there's sure to be one out there that's a good fit for that special person in your life.
Kristen Pozzuoli, Senior Marketing Manager, Education and Library, from award-winning book publisher DK shares her top picks.
For Kids:
Baby Touch and Feel Merry Christmas
This book lets babies and toddlers experience the holiday season and develop their love of books though a fun touch and tactile experience!
Smithsonian-Timelines of Everything
If your child has hundreds and thousands of questions, this book has you covered. From dinosaurs and Vikings to the history of robots and espionage, discover incredible world history in this lavish collection of over 120 timelines. It's the ultimate illustrated guide to history for kids.
Robot
This is a visually stunning book! Robots and AI are expected to become an increasingly central part of our daily lives, and the technology is fascinating and constantly evolving. Children can explore robotic technology through the ages, from the earliest inventions to modern humanoid helpers.
An Anthology of Intriguing Animals:
Children and adults alike who are fascinated by nature's beauty will love this book. It is packed with artful photographs, beautiful illustrations, and fascinating information on all the animals that children love. This book invites young readers to explore the animal kingdom and get to know each animal individually. It's a book children can reference again and again.
Coffee-table worthy books for the arts lover
Writers-Their Lives and Works
This book features more than 100 biographies of the world's greatest writers. Each writer is introduced with a stunning portrait, and biographical entries trace the friendships, loves, and rivalries that inspired each writer and influenced their work.
Ballet
This is a must for any ballet lover. This only fully-illustrated reference guide on ballet explores its history through the dancers, composers, choreographers, and iconic productions that have shaped its modern-day iteration.
For the 90's nostalgia lover in your life
The Nickelodeon Rugrats: Guide to Adulting and Nickelodeon Hey Arnold!: Guide to Relationships:
Humor isn't hard to find in these two books suited to help millennials navigate work and relationships with advice from their favorite 90s cartoons. Could the characters from Rugrats or Hey Arnold! hold the secrets to getting ahead at work or recovering from a broken heart? Anything is possible!
People who love to cook, or are looking for a healthy start to the New Year
Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook
It's one of the fastest growing cooking trends! Maybe you got an instant pot or are gifting one for the holidays. This book is a perfect companion. Inside, there are 100 recipes for healthier breakfasts, mains, sides, snacks, and desserts with detailed nutritional information for each recipe, plus tips and tricks for getting the most out an instant pot. It even contains trouble shooting advice!
As Pozzuoli explained, you really can't go wrong with a book as a gift.
"It's something to learn, it's something new to dive into, it's a visit to a place or a meeting a person you wouldn't have otherwise have been able to see or meet and that is really special."
Lastly, Pozzuoli joked that if you need one more reason to give a book as a gift, books are square or rectangular so they are easy to wrap!