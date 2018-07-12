NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Shoppers looking to take advantage of a Build-A-Bear promotion at the Northridge Fashion Center mall were turned away because of long lines and large crowds, the retailer announced.
The one-day Pay Your Age promotion had been planned to last throughout Thursday, allowing anyone to purchase a stuffed animal for a price that corresponds to the shopper's age.
Build-A-Bear released the following statement on its website after announcing that all lines had been closed at U.S. and Canada locations:
"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."
Aerial footage from around the country showed lines at various Build-A-Bear locations wrapping around city blocks as customers waited to claim their discounted stuffed animals.
After the lines were shut down, the company distributed Pay Your Age vouchers to customers who were still waiting in line.