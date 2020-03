La Habra supermarket offers exclusive hours for shoppers over 65 amid coronavirus crisis

EMBED >More News Videos Southern California leaders urged against panic buying as stores adjusted store hours to meet demands of concerned customers.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- As shoppers flock to stores to stock up on supplies amid heightened coronavirus fears, a supermarket in La Habra took a step to help local seniors.The Northgate supermarket on Whittier Boulevard opened its doors a half-hour early on Sunday, exclusively for shoppers who are 65 and older. From 7:30 to 8 a.m. they were allowed to shop for necessities, with the support of market staff if needed.Seniors only needed to bring an ID to prove their age. The store then opened for the general public at 8 a.m.La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano posted a video on Facebook with store manager Joshua Martinez to announce the service, which local leaders are trying to get more markets to adopt.Though it is not currently an ongoing service, market officials said the following in a statement, which reads in part:The idea for exclusive senior shopping hours is gaining some traction after a store in Alberta, Canada announced its adding a "Golden Shopping Hour" for seniors, people with mobility concerns, and those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.Meanwhile, other stores across Southern California have adjusted business hours to meet the high demands of customers swarming aisles to stock up on items.