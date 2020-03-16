La Habra supermarket offers exclusive hours for shoppers over 65 amid coronavirus crisis

The Northgate supermarket on Whittier Boulevard opened its doors a half-hour early on Sunday, exclusively for shoppers who are 65 and older. From 7:30 to 8 a.m. they were allowed to shop for necessities, with the support of market staff if needed.
Seniors only needed to bring an ID to prove their age. The store then opened for the general public at 8 a.m.
La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano posted a video on Facebook with store manager Joshua Martinez to announce the service, which local leaders are trying to get more markets to adopt.
Though it is not currently an ongoing service, market officials said the following in a statement, which reads in part: "We want to be sure that we can fulfill all your grocery needs during this challenging time. We are reviewing our ability to react to this one-time event and we will make further announcements later today."
The idea for exclusive senior shopping hours is gaining some traction after a store in Alberta, Canada announced its adding a "Golden Shopping Hour" for seniors, people with mobility concerns, and those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, other stores across Southern California have adjusted business hours to meet the high demands of customers swarming aisles to stock up on items.