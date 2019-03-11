Shopping

Today is the last chance to use Payless gift cards

EMBED <>More Videos

Time is running out to use your Payless gift card.

Monday, March 11 is the last chance to use your Payless gift cards.

Payless is the latest retailer to join the large list of chains filing for bankruptcy and closing stores.

The shoe store chain filed for bankruptcy last month, and all 25,000 of its stores will begin closing at the end of March.

Popular retailers such as Charlotte Russe and Victoria's Secret have also experienced closings this year.

RELATED:

Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores, according to report

Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales

Charlotte Russe to close 94 stores, file for bankruptcy
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingbankruptcyshoesstore closing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
$77 million worth of cocaine in seized in New York
VIDEO: Horse struggles to stand still in bed of pickup going 70 mph
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Show More
Hip-hop cruise featuring Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Post Malone coming this summer
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Robberies reported at 2 Irvine hotels within minutes of each other
Eyewitness This: Free prom dresses for students in need, 'Captain Marvel' breaks record, last day for Payless gift cards
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
More TOP STORIES News