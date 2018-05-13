SHOPPING

Mother's Day flowers galore at California Flower Mall in DTLA

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother's Day was like Black Friday for the floral trade at the California Flower Mall, as loved ones bought fresh flowers for their beloved moms. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mother's Day was like Black Friday for the floral trade at the California Flower Mall, as loved ones bought fresh flowers for their beloved moms.

Flower bouquets are one of the most popular Mother's Day gifts, and the Flower Mall in downtown L.A. has had a huge sale for the occasion.

Fresh, discounted flowers have been available since 4:30 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday, non-stop.

The flowers are not only budget-friendly but also come from all over the world.

Watch Amy Powell's full report in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingfamilymothers dayconsumerDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Long Beach's Shoreline Village debuts new vendor carts
Line Friends opens new pop-up shop in Hollywood
JapanLa pop-up shop comes to Little Tokyo
Crocs introduces new high-heeled shoe line
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
More Shopping
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News