Mother's Day flowers galore at California Flower Mall in DTLA

Mother's Day was like Black Friday for the floral trade at the California Flower Mall, as loved ones bought fresh flowers for their beloved moms.Flower bouquets are one of the most popular Mother's Day gifts, and the Flower Mall in downtown L.A. has had a huge sale for the occasion.Fresh, discounted flowers have been available since 4:30 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday, non-stop.The flowers are not only budget-friendly but also come from all over the world.