Muhammad Ali exhibit opens at Beverly Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --More than 100 rare Muhammad Ali artifacts take center ring at a new exhibit.
"Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" at the Beverly Center takes a look at the boxing great's legacy inside and outside the ring. The exhibit explores the evolution of Cassius Clay to the world-wide fame of Ali.
The exhibit features rare photographs, championship belts, boxing shorts and gloves, ticket stubs and programs dating back to the 1960s.
Ali's dedication to the civil rights movement is a prominent feature. "Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" will be at the Beverly Center through Jan. 20, 2019.