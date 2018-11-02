SHOPPING

Muhammad Ali exhibit opens at Beverly Center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 100 rare Muhammad Ali artifacts take center ring at a new exhibit.


"Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" at the Beverly Center takes a look at the boxing great's legacy inside and outside the ring. The exhibit explores the evolution of Cassius Clay to the world-wide fame of Ali.

The exhibit features rare photographs, championship belts, boxing shorts and gloves, ticket stubs and programs dating back to the 1960s.

Ali's dedication to the civil rights movement is a prominent feature. "Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" will be at the Beverly Center through Jan. 20, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingmuhammad alimallLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Hermosa Beach offers free parking for holidays
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
'FUNBOX' maze pops up at Thousand Oaks mall
More Shopping
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
2 arrested in killing of grandfather gunned down in Long Beach
Police: Man killed 1 at yoga studio; 4 critically wounded
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
Florida mail truck goes off-road, whizzing past traffic
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Show More
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
More News