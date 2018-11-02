Muhammad Ali exhibit opens at Beverly Center

More than 100 rare Muhammad Ali artifacts take center ring at a new exhibit."Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" at the Beverly Center takes a look at the boxing great's legacy inside and outside the ring. The exhibit explores the evolution of Cassius Clay to the world-wide fame of Ali.The exhibit features rare photographs, championship belts, boxing shorts and gloves, ticket stubs and programs dating back to the 1960s.Ali's dedication to the civil rights movement is a prominent feature. "Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" will be at the Beverly Center through Jan. 20, 2019.