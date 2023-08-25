Proposed California law would increase minimum number of paid sick days

A proposed California law would increase the number of minimum paid sick days from three to seven per year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A proposed law that that is making its way through the California Legislature could give workers additional guaranteed sick days.

Senate Bill 616 would raise the number of paid sick leave from three days to seven days per year.

It would also expand how sick days are accrued and used. The total number of eligible sick days would be 14 per year. It would also allow seven sick days to roll over to the following year.

California state Sen. Lena Gonzales authored the bill, noting that it's been a decade since paid sick day laws have been updated in the state.

"More than a handful of states outside of California already have expanded paid sick leave," Gonzales said.

California became the second state in the country to adopt a sick paid leave policy in 2014. According to the California Budget and Policy Center, California provides less paid sick leave than 15 other states.

Opponents of the proposed bill include the California Chamber of Commerce. The organization believes the bill would impose new costs on small business employers that are already struggling.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the state Assembly's Appropriations Committee, and they have until Sept. 1 until it moves on to the Assembly floor.