Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man brandished a long-handled blade during a chaotic street takeover overnight Wednesday in Anaheim, video showed. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.
The takeover was held about midnight at the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue.
Footage from the scene showed a shirtless man -- apparently angry about the noise caused by the large crowd and squealing tires -- approaching some of the participants. He later turned around and walked away without incident.
In a separate confrontation at the intersection, a fistfight occurred. Whether anyone was injured was unclear.
Also on Wednesday night, a takeover occurred at Yale and Harvard streets in Santa Ana, a police spokesperson said.
Officers responded to that scene and issued citations, the spokesperson said. No arrests were announced.