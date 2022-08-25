  • Watch Now

Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows

15 minutes ago
An apparently angry resident brandished a long-handled blade after a street takeover began near his home in Anaheim.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man brandished a long-handled blade during a chaotic street takeover overnight Wednesday in Anaheim, video showed. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.

The takeover was held about midnight at the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed a shirtless man -- apparently angry about the noise caused by the large crowd and squealing tires -- approaching some of the participants. He later turned around and walked away without incident.

In a separate confrontation at the intersection, a fistfight occurred. Whether anyone was injured was unclear.

Also on Wednesday night, a takeover occurred at Yale and Harvard streets in Santa Ana, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to that scene and issued citations, the spokesperson said. No arrests were announced.

