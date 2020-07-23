Society

John Muir called 'racist' by the Sierra Club he founded

The Sierra Club says John Muir "made derogatory comments about Black people and Indigenous people that drew on deeply harmful racist stereotypes."
By Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO -- Naturalist John Muir is memorialized all over California from national parks to hospital names. Now the organization he founded, the Sierra Club, is bringing to light what they say are racist overtones to his writings and his friendships.

Muir founded the Sierra Club 128 years ago.

On Wednesday, the club issued a statement saying they are going to "re-examine our substantial role in perpetuating white supremacy."

Demonstrators topple statue of Junipero Serra, who helped found missions in California, in DTLA
EMBED More News Videos

Activists on Saturday toppled a statue of Junipero Serra, widely regarded as the founder of the California Missions, from its perch on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles.



They cited Muir's friendships with people who believed in eugenics and said he "made derogatory comments about Black people and Indigenous people that drew on deeply harmful racist stereotypes."

"His legacy is things like the National Park Service, it's setting aside national park sites like Yosemite and Sequoia but it's also what he was doing at the time in the society he was living in," said John Muir National Historic Site Superintendent Tom Leatherman.

"There was still a degree of racism to Muir even though he was so enlightened in so many other ways," Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley.

Brinkley wrote a book about Muir's friendship with President Teddy Roosevelt whose statue is now coming down at New York City's Museum of Natural History.

USC removes building name, bust of former university president from campus over racially divisive views
EMBED More News Videos

The University of Southern California is making some changes in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, removing all signs of a former university president from campus over his racially divisive views.



So what impact could these revelations have on John Muir's legacy? Could his name possibly be removed from buildings and parks?

"John Muir is like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. He's for the ages. Muir's name will stay. There may be though, if you visit Muir Woods, an explanation that he wasn't a perfect human being," said Brinkley. "In some ways he was hostage to his time and wasn't a true progressive in today's sense when it comes to issues of racial equality."

"This is not a movement to get rid of his name or his place in history. It's more coming to terms and recognizing that we are not an organization exempt from all the harms of systemic racism in our society," said Sierra Club Board President Ramon Cruz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniadiscriminationhistoryracismrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana for Costa Mesa
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
Typo puts LA family's unemployment claim in limbo for months
EDD Q&A: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
Homeowner, 62, found dead in house tented for fumigation
Show More
Search underway for sex-assault suspect in Temecula
Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl champions teachers
CA's only known wolf pack welcomes 8 new pups
Mookie Betts gets $365-million deal with Dodgers through 2032
Why is OC seeing big surge in coronavirus?
More TOP STORIES News