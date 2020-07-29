Health & Fitness

Gym in Sierra Madre takes equipment outdoors to avoid shut down orders amid COVID-19

A mom-and-pop gym in Sierra Madre appears to have found a solution to stay afloat after California ordered widespread closures for fitness facilities.
Sierra Fitness is setting the stage for the ultimate outdoor workout, with slots available by appointment only beginning Saturday.


Equipment has been placed in a parking lot under a tarp as the area approaches triple-digit temperatures this week.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered many indoor businesses to close, including gyms in counties on the state's watch list -- which encompasses Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

"Well, the CDC says take it outside, right? Restaurant dining, exercising, so we live in California and this was my best option to not close after 25 years," said Sierra Fitness owner Sandy Duvall. "But I will take your temperature before you can enter."

Physical distancing and face covering practices will also be enforced.

Duvall added that personal trainers will also be working with long-time clients.


"I want to get my employees back. I want to get them back to work, 'cause their anxious to get back and start working with all of our members," she said.

Though most of Sierra Fitness' competitors remain closed, the gym made the decision to reopen outdoors as a means to adjust to the "new normal."

"I think it's our only option right now. If not, I really figure that this is gonna be long-term for all of us," Duvall said. "This was my way to stay afloat."

One woman who was using an exercise bike during a sneak-peek Wednesday morning applauded the gym's efforts.

"I'm feeling amazing and it's absolutely safe -- and I'm a healthcare provider," she said.
