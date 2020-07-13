Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update, talks plan to reopen California

With more than half of counties on the state's COVID-19 watch list, things still aren't getting better in California.
By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.
Newsom's updates in April and May focused on reopening the state sector by sector. But now in July, when more than half of the counties in California are now on the COVID-19 watch list, the governor has switched his focus to getting coronavirus cases under control.

WATCH LIST Coronavirus watch list: 26 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Over the past couple weeks, Newsom has ordered bars, indoor restaurants and other indoor businesses to close in high-risk counties.

The state has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
More TOP STORIES News