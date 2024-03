Mountain lion spotted strolling through Sierra Madre neighborhood

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was spotted strolling through a Sierra Madre neighborhood overnight.

Video shows the large feline roaming around Foothill and Grandview avenues.

People in that neighborhood have reported mountain lion sightings the past few weeks. The sighting serves as a reminder to keep an eye on pets, especially smaller dogs.

No injuries were reported.