Firefighters battling large fire at commercial building in Signal Hill, sending up plume of smoke

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 1:17PM
Firefighters battling large fire at Signal Hill commercial building
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday were battling a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in the Signal Hill area, sending up a thick plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on E. 28th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was quickly upgraded to a 2nd Alarm Fire.

It's unclear if anybody was inside the building or what caused the fire.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

