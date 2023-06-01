Firefighters battling large fire at commercial building in Signal Hill, sending up plume of smoke

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday were battling a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in the Signal Hill area, sending up a thick plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on E. 28th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was quickly upgraded to a 2nd Alarm Fire.
It's unclear if anybody was inside the building or what caused the fire.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.