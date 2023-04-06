New permanent supportive housing project in Sylmar is now open

Los Angeles city and county leaders celebrated the grand opening of Silva Crossing, a new supportive housing project in Sylmar that features 56 studio-bedroom apartments.

Residents have access to a variety of supportive services to help them thrive and regain stability.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles city and county leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Silva Crossing, a new supportive housing project in Sylmar for formerly homeless and low-income individuals.

"At Silva Crossing, finally I have my own space, my own shower, my own bed and my own kitchen," said Silva Crossing resident Olga Rosario.

The project features 56 studio-bedroom apartments and is within walking distance of grocery stores and pharmacies. Residents like Rosario now have access to a variety of supportive services to help them regain stability.

"All of our tenants have access to services to help them thrive. From mental and physical health services, to sobriety support, educational programs and employment opportunities," said LA Family President Stephanie Klasky-Gamer.

Residents also have access to different amenities including laundry services, open courtyards, a computer lab and a designated pet area.

"We're providing an environment that addresses the needs of the residents, to make sure they don't find themselves back in these circumstances," said L.A. City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

Representatives say housing projects like Silva Crossing are a step in the right direction to help keep Angelenos off the streets.

"I think it's so important what's been said about this community accepting this housing. We know across our county that's not the case everywhere, so it's a really beautiful thing," said Theion Perkins, Clinical Program Manager for the L.A. County Department of Mental Health.

"We know what ends homelessness, a permanent home, and so we're grateful to the city and county of Los Angeles for building more permanent supportive homes across our region," Klasky-Gamer said.

