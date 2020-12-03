Silverado Canyon blaze sparked by house fire prompts mandatory evacuations

Bond Fire is now 7 acres and growing. Homes threatened in Williams Canyon and being evacuated. Current modeling by Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System shows potential growth and path of fire. OCFA in unified command with US Forest Service. https://t.co/JLJgbuGmdd pic.twitter.com/5YfhQnN5PZ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon grew to 1,070 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire Wednesday night.Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air.Amid elevated fire danger due to strong winds, the blaze grew from 7 acres to 1,070 overnight, according to OCFA. Containment numbers were not immediately available.The blaze, dubbed the Bond Fire, forced mandatory evacuations for residents in the Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon areas as it continued to grow at a rapid rate of speed. Modjeska Canyon is also under an evacuation warning, and residents in the Santiago Canyon Road area were also warned to prepare to evacuate.Fire helicopters and a helitanker responded to the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.The U.S. Forest Service is assisting in battling the fire.Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.