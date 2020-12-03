Silverado Canyon blaze sparked by house fire prompts mandatory evacuations

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon grew to 1,070 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire Wednesday night.

Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. and attacked the blaze from the ground and air.

Amid elevated fire danger due to strong winds, the blaze grew from 7 acres to 1,070 overnight, according to OCFA. Containment numbers were not immediately available.

The blaze, dubbed the Bond Fire, forced mandatory evacuations for residents in the Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon areas as it continued to grow at a rapid rate of speed. Modjeska Canyon is also under an evacuation warning, and residents in the Santiago Canyon Road area were also warned to prepare to evacuate.

Fire helicopters and a helitanker responded to the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.



The U.S. Forest Service is assisting in battling the fire.

Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countybrush firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Beloved South LA non-profit leader dies from COVID-19
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Show More
Pasadena issues limited stay-at-home order amid COVID surge
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Travel industry takes major hit due to COVID-19
Nurses hold protest in Lincoln Heights demanding safer work conditions
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News