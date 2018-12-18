Simi Valley crossing guard struck, killed in 3-vehicle collision

A crossing guard was killed in a collision involving three vehicles in Simi Valley, police said.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A crossing guard was killed in a collision involving three vehicles in Simi Valley, police said.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at Los Angeles and Socrates avenues. Police say there was a crash involving three vehicles and one struck a city of Simi Valley crossing guard.

The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the collision and the area has been closed to traffic.
