Simi Valley fire evacuation map: See evacuation zones for Easy Fire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Wednesday morning, triggering mandatory evacuations.

(Map credit: Ventura County Emergency Operations Center)

The blaze broke out amid extreme red-flag conditions across the Southland.

