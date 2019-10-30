SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Wednesday morning, triggering mandatory evacuations.
WATCH LIVE FULL COVERAGE HERE.
(Map credit: Ventura County Emergency Operations Center)
Get the latest on the blaze, dubbed the Easy Fire, here: https://abc7.la/2BW2IQI
Get the exact evacuation perimeters here: http://www.vcemergency.com
The blaze broke out amid extreme red-flag conditions across the Southland.
Get the latest forecast here: https://abc7.la/2oueFd4
Simi Valley fire evacuation map: See evacuation zones for Easy Fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News