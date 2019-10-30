Weather

Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected to hit SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Extreme red flag conditions are expected for Southern California Wednesday.

A new batch of Santa Ana winds could bring hurricane velocity winds. They could be the strongest round of winds this season.

The brunt of the next wind event will continue into Wednesday morning with gusts reaching 60 mph.

Winds will not die down until Thursday evening.

Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 75. The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 72.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
SoCal fire danger: Communities prepare for red-flag conditions
LeBron sends taco truck to thank Getty Fire first responders
Smart savings: Best credit card for airline miles, points, cash back
Hawthorne dad guilty of fraud after allegedly killing sons
Lancaster school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Show More
Family of boy killed in IE files claim against school district
OC children get special 3-D Halloween costumes
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Drivers run for their lives as fire erupts in Sacramento: VIDEO
101 Freeway reopens in Hollywood, man taken into custody
More TOP STORIES News