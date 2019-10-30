Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected to hit SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Extreme red flag conditions are expected for Southern California Wednesday.A new batch of Santa Ana winds could bring hurricane velocity winds. They could be the strongest round of winds this season.The brunt of the next wind event will continue into Wednesday morning with gusts reaching 60 mph.Winds will not die down until Thursday evening.Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 75. The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 72.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.