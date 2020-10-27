Simi Valley mother finds Oxycodone, Xanax mixed in with children's candy after Halloween event

By ABC7.com staff

File photo of Oxycodone, taken Aug. 29, 2018 in New York. (AP)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley mother found Oxycodone and Xanax mixed in with her children's candy after they attended a "Trunk or Treat" event.

Simi Valley police say the family attended the event at a parking lot on the corner of Cochran Street and Galena Avenue on Friday after hearing about it through Facebook.

Trunk or Treat events typically involve a group of people getting together in a parking lot or other open area, decorating cars and having children go from one vehicle another collecting candy, rather than traveling through an entire neighborhood.

When the family got home, the candy was dumped out on a counter so the mother could spray the outside of the items with disinfectant as a COVID-19 precaution, police say.

Among her children's candy she discovered a clear zip lock bag that held five pills. There were four circular blue pills that turned out to be Oxycodone and one white cylinder-shaped pill that was determined to be Xanax.

Police are investigating the incident and have not identified any suspect. They reminded parents about the importance of inspecting any candy or other items their children receive during the holiday.

