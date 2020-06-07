Peaceful protest in Simi Valley organized by recent high school graduate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the dozens of protests that took place across Southern California Saturday was led and organized by a recent high school graduate.
Mikiiya Foster, who recently graduated from Moorpark High School and will be starting at UCLA this fall, spoke through her megaphone and led a chant of "Black Lives Matter."
Many of those who attended were motivated by outrage over a social media post by the city's Vice Mayor saying protesters need to be greeted with sewage.
At least 500 gathered bearing signs and demonstrated peacefully, which Foster made a requirement of the event.
"We're emphasizing that peace to make sure no more black lives are taken," she said.
The Simi Valley police chief met with Foster and was impressed with her desire to make a difference in her community. Officers kept the peace by closing off the freeway and observing the march from a distance.
Brad Landseadel, Foster's uncle, said she organized the protest all on her own.
"I could not be prouder of my niece for what she's done. She's shown incredible courage, an incredible young lady who is an indication of what the future holds in our youth. She is the best of our youth," he said.
Some businesses in the vicinity boarded up their buildings to discourage any looting, but protesters said the main goal was peace.
"I'm not okay with violence of any kind so every post I've made and every flyer we've made, we made sure that everyone understands that if you're coming here today, you're coming here to support and you're coming here to make sure no more black lives are taken," Foster said.
