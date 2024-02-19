Large sinkhole closes 405 Freeway off-ramp in Sepulveda Pass for up to a month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large sinkhole in the Sepulveda Pass has shut down a 405 off-ramp for up to a month.

The pavement began cracking last week, on the northbound off-ramp to Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive but Caltrans says the sinkhole emerged on Monday.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, while crews repair the road.

Signs are posted before the closed ramp on the northbound 405 Freeway advising motorists to exit at Circle Drive, according to Caltrans.

Real-time traffic conditions can be found here.

The city of L.A. says it has repaired more than 4,000 potholes ahead of this latest storm.