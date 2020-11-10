Sinkhole opens up on street in Crenshaw District, nearly swallows family's van

CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large sinkhole opened up on a residential street Tuesday morning in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles, nearly swallowing a family's van.No one was inside the parked vehicle when it teetered into the gaping hole in the street and no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of flooding in the 3600 block of South Buckingham Road, where they discovered the front of the white van had toppled into the sinkhole.The street was partially closed as crews worked to shut off the water. It was unclear how long it would take to remove the vehicle.