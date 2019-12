STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council has agreed to pay up to $4 million to the woman whose car fell into a sinkhole while she was behind the wheel in Studio City in February 2017.The car was swallowed up on Laurel Canyon Boulevard during a major storm.She screamed for help as another car teetered above her.City firefighters rescued the woman just before the second car fell into the massive sinkhole.The woman suffered a concussion and blurred vision in the incident.The sinkhole was caused by the heavy rain and also a possible sewer failure.