Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia set to reopen next week. Here's what you need to know

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to reopen next week and the theme park will have several COVID-19 protocols in place.

People entering the park will have to pass through a temperature screening.

"This is completely contactless so you just walk through. The computer, this high technology catches your temperature off your forehead," said Justin Miyahira, who is part of the park's security team.

Those who have a temperature over 100.4 degrees will have to go through a secondary screening area, where guests will be assessed by an EMT.

Next is the security screening area. Unlike the old security screening system at the park, the new system doesn't just detective metal, but anything that could be a weapon.

Once inside, there are hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout the park and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times.



Guests will also be separated by physical distancing markers while waiting in lines, including when standing on the deck to get on rides.

"(They'll) be separated every other row to where you are only able to stand in those separated rows and same thing when you get on the train," said Six Flags spokesperson Alex French. "You're only allowed to sit with your party that you came with to the park, every other seat just to increase that social distancing and keep it safe."

French added that everything will be wiped down and sanitized after every ride cycle before another group of guests get on.

The park reopens April 1 at 15% capacity and visitors must make a reservation ahead of time, including season passholders.

Officials say season passes that were purchased for 2020 will still be valid and can be used as a pass for 2021.
