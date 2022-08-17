Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap daycare center for teenagers'

Six Flags is looking to make changes and raise prices after seeing a decrease in both attendance and revenue this year.

During a recent earnings call, CEO and President Selim A. Bassoul said the parks have become "a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers."

Bassoul later addressed the company's customers and the demographics when it comes to those who visit its parks, saying "our objective is not to become a park that's not affordable to everyone."

Still, he went on to say the company is migrating "a little bit from what I call the Kmart, Walmart to maybe the Target customer."

This comes after Knott's Berry Farm implemented a chaperone policy after some teens got into a massive fight which forced the Orange County theme park to shut down early. The policy means anyone 17 and under needs a chaperone over the age of 21 to attend.

The policy will also be enforced to the park's annual Halloween fright fest.