Knott's Scary Farm to implement chaperone policy for 17 and younger

Anyone 17 and younger will need a chaperone to attend Knott's Scary Farm this Halloween season.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm is extending a new chaperone policy to the park's annual Halloween fright fest.

The chaperone aspect of the code of conduct policy will be enforced at Knott's Scary Farm, which runs from Sept. 22 through Halloween.

This means anyone 17 and under will need a chaperone over the age of 21 to attend.

Knott's Berry Farm to implement chaperone policy in after brawl involving teens. Here's what to know

The policy was created in July after some teens got into a massive fight which forced the park to shut down early.

For Knott's Berry Farm, the policy is enforced only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays but it will be in place for all event nights of the Halloween fest.