Street takeovers, other stunts causing trouble on new Sixth Street bridge

By
Street takeovers, other stunts causing trouble on Sixth Street bridge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles' Sixth Street bridge has only been open for a week, but police say there have already been street takeovers and stunts at the spot.

Tire marks from car stunts, such as "donuts" and burnouts, covered the road of the bridge Monday after incidents over the weekend.

One video showed two people walking on the archway of the bridge and take pictures while sitting atop the concrete arch.

Another video showed one driver do a burnout as other motorists drove by.

Sixth Street Viaduct: LA's long-awaited structure finally opens
The Sixth Street Viaduct, which connects Boyle Heights to the downtown Arts District and replaces one of the city's most iconic structures, officially opened Sunday.



Los Angeles police say no arrest have been made in connection with the stunts.

LAPD and CHP's street racing task force does arrest people in certain cases. Penalties include fines and jail time.

The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District. The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

City News Service contributed to this report.

