Sixth Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row due to 'questionable activity'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12069993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Sixth Street bridge shut down for the second night in a row Saturday after reports of street takeovers and fights, according to police.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the third night in a row, the Sixth Street bridge was shut down Sunday after reports of rowdy and disruptive behavior, police said.The new bridge, just opened to the public earlier this month, has been plagued by reports of street racing takeovers and burnouts, people climbing the archway, others setting off fireworks - even a barber giving a haircut in the middle of lanes.It was closed Friday and Saturday night to the public amid such reports and was closed once again Sunday night "due to questionable activity," the LAPD tweeted.The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District.The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." The previous bridge developed structural issues and was shut down, then demolished in 2016.