Sixth Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row due to 'questionable activity'

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

6th Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the third night in a row, the Sixth Street bridge was shut down Sunday after reports of rowdy and disruptive behavior, police said.

The new bridge, just opened to the public earlier this month, has been plagued by reports of street racing takeovers and burnouts, people climbing the archway, others setting off fireworks - even a barber giving a haircut in the middle of lanes.

It was closed Friday and Saturday night to the public amid such reports and was closed once again Sunday night "due to questionable activity," the LAPD tweeted.

RELATED: Sixth Street Bridge shut down again after reports of street takeovers, crashes
EMBED More News Videos

The Sixth Street bridge shut down for the second night in a row Saturday after reports of street takeovers and fights, according to police.



The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District.

The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." The previous bridge developed structural issues and was shut down, then demolished in 2016.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesboyle heightslos angeles countystreet racingbridgeroad closure
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at San Pedro park
Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in Calabasas
Teens identified by family as victims in fatal Coachella shooting
Marijuana edibles being packaged to look like regular snacks
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Police investigate suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley terminal
Family of San Bernardino man hosts peaceful rally in hopes of answers
Show More
Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest
Man fatally shot while driving in Lancaster
1 dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
1 dies in small plane crash north of San Diego; pilot injured
More TOP STORIES News