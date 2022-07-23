Street takeovers shut down Sixth Street Bridge; several arrests made

According to a tweet posted by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, officers responded to a number of street takeovers. In two cases, he said people were pointing green lasers at officers.
Overnight officers responded to a number of street takeovers with 2 instances of individuals pointing green lasers at our officers. Arrests were made in both instances for felony 247.5PC & the laser devices booked as evidence. Fortunately our personnel were not seriously injured.— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 23, 2022
No officers were injured, according to Moore.
Several people were seen getting escorted off the bridge late Friday night.
The bridge, which has been being used in more ways than it was intended for since it's opening, reopened at midnight.
Recently, video captured a barber giving somebody a haircut in the middle of the bridge between lanes of oncoming traffic in both directions.
Since the opening of the bridge, it has been marred by several street takeovers and other dangerous vehicle stunts.
Some people have even been seen climbing the arches that line the bridge, prompting LAPD to step up patrols.
Residents like Lorenzo Ruiz, who runs through the area every morning, hopes things will calm down soon.
"It's just the fact the people come from other cities over here and do what they do," he said. "If they come, come and respect our bridge. This is Boyle Heights."
Others feel the behavior from some visitors at the bridge is not a reflection of the people of Los Angeles.
"I think it's a few people doing some really bad stuff and making it bad for everybody that they have to close it down at night," said resident Karen Fry.
Several people who visited the bridge Saturday couldn't help but notice skid marks marring the streets.
"There's always a few bad apples in there that kind of ruin it for the rest of the people," said resident Sergio Pacheco.
The Sixth Street Bridge connects Boyle Heights and the Downtown Arts District.
Police said it's keeping a close watch on the area and noted that if officers see more illegal stunts, they intend on shutting down the bridge again. Officers are also on hand to issue citations and impound vehicles.