Street takeovers shut down Sixth Street Bridge; several arrests made

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in two cases, people were pointing green lasers at officers.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police made several arrests after street takeovers and other unruly behavior shut down the Sixth Street bridge Friday night.

According to a tweet posted by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, officers responded to a number of street takeovers. In two cases, he said people were pointing green lasers at officers.



No officers were injured, according to Moore.

Several people were seen getting escorted off the bridge late Friday night.

The bridge, which has been being used in more ways than it was intended for since it's opening, reopened at midnight.

Recently, video captured a barber giving somebody a haircut in the middle of the bridge between lanes of oncoming traffic in both directions.
Los Angeles' Sixth Street bridge has only been open for a week, but police say there have already been street takeovers and stunts at the spot.



Since the opening of the bridge, it has been marred by several street takeovers and other dangerous vehicle stunts.

Some people have even been seen climbing the arches that line the bridge, prompting LAPD to step up patrols.

Residents like Lorenzo Ruiz, who runs through the area every morning, hopes things will calm down soon.

"It's just the fact the people come from other cities over here and do what they do," he said. "If they come, come and respect our bridge. This is Boyle Heights."

Others feel the behavior from some visitors at the bridge is not a reflection of the people of Los Angeles.

"I think it's a few people doing some really bad stuff and making it bad for everybody that they have to close it down at night," said resident Karen Fry.

Several people who visited the bridge Saturday couldn't help but notice skid marks marring the streets.

"There's always a few bad apples in there that kind of ruin it for the rest of the people," said resident Sergio Pacheco.

The Sixth Street Bridge connects Boyle Heights and the Downtown Arts District.

Police said it's keeping a close watch on the area and noted that if officers see more illegal stunts, they intend on shutting down the bridge again. Officers are also on hand to issue citations and impound vehicles.

