SoCal storm brings wet snow on President's Day for skiers and snowboarders

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Many people headed up to the mountains to hit the slopes for the long holiday weekend, but it's not the perfect conditions many were hoping for.

The President's Day holiday had plenty of people taking advantage of the slopes at Mountain High Resort. More snow is expected as another storm moves into Southern California, but for now, it's a wet, slushy kind of snow. Still, the mountain is a playground for skiers and snowboarders.

A group of 8th graders from Rancho Cucamonga Middle School near Valencia shared their experience being out of class and on the slopes Monday.

"We're here to shred some powder!" said Jack Lohla.

"I don't have school and I don't got work so I figured I'd come up," said Seth Hogan. "It's a little bit rainy but we're doing good."

"Just enjoy the time with my friends, you know. It's President's Day, had the day off, just shred some snow," said Sean Wang.

There's about 3 to 4 feet of snow based in the mountains.

"Snow conditions are holding up great. We're expecting more snow coming either this afternoon or tomorrow," said Mountain High Marketing Manager Zach Longacre.

The National Weather Service says it will be raining most of Monday and we could see some snow-like conditions starting tomorrow evening into Wednesday.

So far, the road conditions heading to Mountain High Resort have been pretty good, but if you are planning on visiting the resort, make sure to have your tire chains on hand as there could be chain requirements.