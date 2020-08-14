Skyline Fire in Corona grows to 51 acres, evacuations lifted after flames burn near homes

Vegetation Fire - 4:37 pm Skyline Dr X Foothill Pkwy, Southwest of Corona. 10-15 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels and heavy brush. #SkylineFire pic.twitter.com/0VT36msBoD — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2020

#SkylineFIRE [UPDATE] @ 9:15 p.m. All evacuations have been lifted. Please use caution when returning to the area.



The next update will be Friday, August 14th after 8 a.m. unless significant fire activity occurs. @CoronaFireDept — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6369921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews were battling brush fires on Thursday that were just feet away from homes near foothills in Corona.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews were battling brush fires on Thursday that were just feet away from homes near foothills in Corona.The blaze, called the Skyline Fire, was reported just before 5 p.m. near Foothill Parkway and Skyline Drive, according to the Corona Fire Department.Around 7 p.m., the fires had burned about 25 acres and was 10% contained, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department. About an hour and a half later, officials placed the fire at 51 acres burned and 40% contained.Authorities were in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic, fire officials said.As a precaution, Corbett Street, Overland Lane, Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane and Burrero Way were evacuated, according to the Corona Fire Department, but all evacuations were lifted at about 9:15 p.m.No injuries were reported.Officials planned to provide their next update Friday at 8 a.m. "unless significant fire activity occurs."