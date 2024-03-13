Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit provides beds to children in need

Once the beds are built, volunteers deliver and assemble them to kids in need throughout the community.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Santa Ana are building beds to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head at night.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Santa Ana are building beds to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head at night.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Santa Ana are building beds to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head at night.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Santa Ana are building beds to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head at night.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Volunteers from the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Santa Ana are building beds to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head at night.

"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization dedicated to ending the bedlessness crisis in Los Angeles. But there are still thousands of kids in Los Angeles and families that are not able to support the furniture for their children," said Ian Yoon, President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Santa Ana.

A group of volunteers of all skill levels assisted in the construction of beds at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest. From cutting and sanding, to assembling the bed frames and even staining the wood.

"When we mix the vinegar and the steel wool together, it creates a really nice stain for the wood. So when once we stain the wood, it becomes a pretty brown color so the kids can have their own bed that's pretty and it looks good for them," said volunteer Nina Yoon.

"We're not just building beds the way we see fit. It's a very ordered very structured so that we build the best beds for the people who need them that to fit their needs," said volunteer Jeremy Chae.

Once the beds are built, volunteers deliver and assemble them to kids in need throughout the community.

"For those kids, they're going to have those beds for years on end. So it's really impactful for you as well. Because you get to see how you change the lives of the little kids," said volunteer Chris Lee.

The nonprofit said they build approximately 200 beds a year. However, none of this would be possible without the support from the community.

"We're a completely 100% Community funded organization. All of our funds, all of our lumber, quilts come from community philanthropy. Whether that be organizations like Kid Works or larger service organizations like the Rotary Club," Ian Yoon said.

To donate, visit shpbeds.org.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda