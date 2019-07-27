Small brush fire breaks out near homes in Newbury Park area

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire has broken out near homes in the Newbury Park area on Friday.

The fire, approximately 3 acres, is moving at moderate speeds in the area of the 2900 block of Potrero Road, where some structures are being threatened.

Potrero Road is shut down from Wendy Drive to Hidden Valley Road as firefighters continue the firefight on the second-alarm blaze.

Flames were spotted moving uphill toward Potrero Road, which runs through the homes in the area. Firefighters from the air and ground appeared to make good progress on the flames closest to the backyards of the properties nearby.
