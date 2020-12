EMBED >More News Videos The owner of a Sherman Oaks restaurant expressed her anger and frustration over L.A. County's outdoor dining ban in a gut-wrenching video.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angela Marsden went viral on social media when her restaurant, Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.She is now suing Governor Gavin Newsom and State Attorney General Xavier Becerra after her viral video showed production tents and tables set up in a parking lot just a few feet from the outdoor dining area she was forced to shut down.The Sherman Oaks small business owner is accusing them and the state of California of depriving her and other small businesses of their fundamental rights.The GoFundMe campaign for Marsden's restaurant has raised over $213,000 so far.